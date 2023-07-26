Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,580,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,648,000 after buying an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.8 %

Alphabet stock traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

