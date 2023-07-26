Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Embecta were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $197,911,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Embecta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,408,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Embecta by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 252,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $68,114,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 756,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,980. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

