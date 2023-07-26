Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
THQQF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.20.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
