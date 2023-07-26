Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

THQQF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.20.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.