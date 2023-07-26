Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Embraer has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. On average, analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

