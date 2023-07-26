Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 34.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,482,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,346,000 after buying an additional 631,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

