Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 49,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

