Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,133. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Wire has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $206.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.34.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 299,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

