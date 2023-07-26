Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 857,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 857,055 shares in the company, valued at $23,569,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $826,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 634,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Recovery by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 345,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 221,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,685,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

