Energy Transfer (ET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ET opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

