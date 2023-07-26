Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 405 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

