Entergy (ETR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

