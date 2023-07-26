Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

