Enviri (NVRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $495.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.90 million. On average, analysts expect Enviri to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVRI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 57,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,671. Enviri has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

