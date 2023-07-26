Envista (NVST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Envista by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

