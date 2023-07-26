EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

