EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 35,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 414,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

