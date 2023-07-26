EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on EQB from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EQB to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

EQB Price Performance

EQGPF remained flat at $56.81 during trading on Wednesday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

