EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EQT
EQT Stock Performance
EQT opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
