EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE EQT traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,303,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,335. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

