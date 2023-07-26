Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $6.81 per share for the quarter. Equinix has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $31.15-$32.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $816.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $762.49 and its 200-day moving average is $728.32. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $819.68. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

