Equitable (EQH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 1,156,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,239. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

