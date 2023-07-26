Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Banner Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Banner in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Banner Stock Up 6.5 %

Banner Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BANR traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 117,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,302. Banner has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,980 shares of company stock worth $89,792. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

