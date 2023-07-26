Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

