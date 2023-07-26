Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:ERGO opened at GBX 1,114 ($14.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,001.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,078.67. Ergomed has a twelve month low of GBX 895 ($11.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.69). The company has a market cap of £561.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3,806.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Ergomed Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.