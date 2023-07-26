Escalade (ESCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $56.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 37,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Escalade has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $203.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 540.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the second quarter worth about $409,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Escalade during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Escalade by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Escalade by 146.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESCA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

