Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.