Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $96.69. 898,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,493. Etsy has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 41.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.