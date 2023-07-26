Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Nicholas Daniel Sells 1,760 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Etsy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.55.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

