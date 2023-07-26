Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

