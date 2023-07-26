Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Everspin Technologies has set its Q2 2023 guidance at 0-$0.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 55,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.28.

MRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $41,121.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,907 shares of company stock worth $126,040. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

