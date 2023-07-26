EVgo (EVGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 238.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities cut their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.