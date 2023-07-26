Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolent Health Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 190,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. Evolent Health has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Insider Activity at Evolent Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolent Health
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- BullFrog AI: Soaring On Breaking News And AI Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.