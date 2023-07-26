Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 190,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. Evolent Health has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,474 shares of company stock worth $8,795,988. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.