Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Evolus has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 268.53% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 376,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Evolus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

