Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 67,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,200. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$41.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.3137867 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIF. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.56.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

