Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY23 guidance at $2.30 to $2.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.42 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Exelon stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 580,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Exelon by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

