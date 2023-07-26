Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.2 %

Extendicare stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 1,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXETF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.