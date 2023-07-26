Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Extendicare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXE stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.39. 60,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.79. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. Extendicare had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of C$324.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3196544 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extendicare Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.