Extreme Networks (EXTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 2.01.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 866,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 695,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 612,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

