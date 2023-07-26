F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,665. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

