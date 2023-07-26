F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.
Shares of FFIV opened at $158.98 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.07.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
