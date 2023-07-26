F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $150.21, but opened at $164.97. F5 shares last traded at $161.79, with a volume of 586,116 shares trading hands.
The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
F5 Trading Up 5.8 %
The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
