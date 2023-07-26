F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $150.21, but opened at $164.97. F5 shares last traded at $161.79, with a volume of 586,116 shares traded.

The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.92.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

