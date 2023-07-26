FARO Technologies (FARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. FARO Technologies has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.47–$0.22 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Shares of FARO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FARO Technologies news, Director John Donofrio bought 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,179.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,363.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 87,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

