Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,824,333.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $115,672.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 312,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,824,333.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,902 shares of company stock worth $3,704,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,946 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Fastly by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $21,322,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

