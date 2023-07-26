FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

FB Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. 107,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,446. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,900 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,546,834.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796,091 shares in the company, valued at $312,546,834.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,535 shares of company stock worth $1,818,561. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

