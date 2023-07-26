Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

