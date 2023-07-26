Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY23 guidance at 6.00-6.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.44-$6.65 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferrari Stock Down 0.3 %
Ferrari stock opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.20.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.