Financial Analysis: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) vs. Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shiseido and RedHill Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 1 1 0 2.50 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and RedHill Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $8.17 billion N/A $259.34 million $0.71 61.37 RedHill Biopharma $61.80 million 0.08 -$71.67 million N/A N/A

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than RedHill Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 3.61% 6.09% 2.89% RedHill Biopharma -9.10% N/A -29.32%

Summary

Shiseido beats RedHill Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

