Financial Contrast: F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) versus Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for F&G Annuities & Life and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00 Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

F&G Annuities & Life currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.70%. Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Jackson Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than F&G Annuities & Life.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial N/A 14.28% 0.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life $2.34 billion 1.38 $481.00 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial $14.55 billion 0.19 $5.70 billion $22.80 1.44

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than F&G Annuities & Life.

Dividends

F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Jackson Financial pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Jackson Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats F&G Annuities & Life on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&G Annuities & Life



F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About Jackson Financial



Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, warehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

