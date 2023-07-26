Financial Review: Osisko Development (ODV) & Its Rivals

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Osisko Development to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -2.24 Osisko Development Competitors $1.71 billion -$33.47 million 1.01

Analyst Recommendations

Osisko Development’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Development and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 715 3058 3865 88 2.43

Osisko Development currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 184.22%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 227.54%. Given Osisko Development’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -35.12% -6.19% -2.43%

Summary

Osisko Development rivals beat Osisko Development on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.